The Tangy Sauce That Makes Jimmy Buffet's 'Cheeseburger In Paradise' So Delicious

There is nothing like a perfect cheeseburger, and thankfully, Jimmy Buffett's food legacy is alive and well to make this backyard barbecue favorite that much better. If you want to feel like you are in paradise, you need to slather the bun with the tangy sauce that Margaritaville restaurants use. Buffett's muse for this sauce was a much-needed feast he experienced while on a 1974 sailing trip to Roadtown, Tortola. Called Paradise Island sauce, it uses common ingredients like ketchup, mayo, pickle relish, lime juice, and salt to create its signature taste.

Buffett's sauce uses a 2:1 ratio of mayo to ketchup, creating a creamy base that's balanced with concentrated sweet, salty, bitter, and sour notes. The pickle relish can be sweet if you want a touch of sweetness or dill if you crave some sour. Simply whisk and blend the condiments, juice, and seasoning together to create an effortless dressing that will give a rich taste to a cheeseburger and add a little bit of moisture and umami to it in the process.