The Tangy Sauce That Makes Jimmy Buffet's 'Cheeseburger In Paradise' So Delicious
There is nothing like a perfect cheeseburger, and thankfully, Jimmy Buffett's food legacy is alive and well to make this backyard barbecue favorite that much better. If you want to feel like you are in paradise, you need to slather the bun with the tangy sauce that Margaritaville restaurants use. Buffett's muse for this sauce was a much-needed feast he experienced while on a 1974 sailing trip to Roadtown, Tortola. Called Paradise Island sauce, it uses common ingredients like ketchup, mayo, pickle relish, lime juice, and salt to create its signature taste.
Buffett's sauce uses a 2:1 ratio of mayo to ketchup, creating a creamy base that's balanced with concentrated sweet, salty, bitter, and sour notes. The pickle relish can be sweet if you want a touch of sweetness or dill if you crave some sour. Simply whisk and blend the condiments, juice, and seasoning together to create an effortless dressing that will give a rich taste to a cheeseburger and add a little bit of moisture and umami to it in the process.
Spice it up
Jimmy Buffett's Paradise Island sauce differs from the special sauce a McDonald's Big Mac uses in that the latter relies on acidic mustard and vinegar for its zesty zip. The singer-songwriter's version also separates itself from the beloved Thousand Island dressing, which uses ketchup, mayo, and sweet pickle relish, by slipping in the addition of lime juice. This acidic citrus adds a little bit of a tropical island vibe, yet still works in harmony with the other ingredients. Perfect for a cheeseburger or any burger.
While Paradise Island sauce is perfect as is, if you want to add a kick to it, you can mix in some chipotle sauce or diced jalapeños. Both will add a spicy element that will give your mouth those fiery feels. If you use chipotle sauce, go easy. It can add a lot of heat. If you find it's too hot, a little sugar can save it. Just remember, you want to really maximize the flavor of this spread or almost any creaming dressing you might be making, let it chill in the fridge for an hour or more to allow the flavors to really meld. Your taste buds will thank you.