Don't Skip This Fried Seafood Entree At Golden Corral
The buffet at Golden Corral features everything from sirloin steak and fried chicken to pot roast and mac and cheese. Along with a carving station for meat lovers and an abundant dessert area stocked with cakes, cobblers, and puddings, there are several yummy entrees to sample, from chicken and dumplings to tacos. However, on your next visit to the chain restaurant, there's one fried seafood entrée in particular that you shouldn't skip: the fried shrimp.
In our opinion, these crispy little fellas are one of the 10 best dinner entrees to try at Golden Corral for two key reasons. Firstly, the breading on these golden morsels was on point. Quite often the mild and mellow character of fried seafood can be overwhelmed by carby coatings. However, Golden Corral's offering was flavorful and just about salty enough without stealing the limelight from the seafood. Secondly, the shrimp itself wasn't rubbery and overcooked. Instead, each generous and solid portion had plenty of bite, which was free from any unpleasant stringy bits.
Conversely, the fried fish (one of the other seafood options available) didn't have the same appeal. The breading was almost gritty, and the fish itself was overpowered by the salty coating. So, if it were a toss-up between the fried seafood on the menu, we'd holler for the more refined flavor and character of the shrimp.
Golden Corral's fried shrimp is flavorful and crisp
Cooking deep-fried shrimp can be a tricky affair because the inside can overcook before the breading has had enough time to crisp up in the fryer. Moreover, the crunchy exterior of the crustaceans can soften and become soggy if placed onto a plate, which prevents the steam from escaping. That said, Golden Corral's attempt had plenty of structural integrity. For a lighter dinner, you could easily pair your fried shrimp with a visit to the restaurant's salad bar.
Once you've feasted on the fried shrimp, make sure to sample the soft-serve ice cream. Easily one of the 5 best desserts to try at Golden Corral, you can top your cone with add-ins including gummy candies and M&Ms, as well as chocolate, caramel, or whipped cream. Additionally, the best time to eat at Golden Corral if you want to save money is at lunch or early dinner. Eating before 4pm means you can still enjoy the buffet with many of the same entrées and desserts served later in the evening at a slightly cheaper price.