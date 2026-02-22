Don't Skip This Fried Seafood Entree At Golden Corral

The buffet at Golden Corral features everything from sirloin steak and fried chicken to pot roast and mac and cheese. Along with a carving station for meat lovers and an abundant dessert area stocked with cakes, cobblers, and puddings, there are several yummy entrees to sample, from chicken and dumplings to tacos. However, on your next visit to the chain restaurant, there's one fried seafood entrée in particular that you shouldn't skip: the fried shrimp.

In our opinion, these crispy little fellas are one of the 10 best dinner entrees to try at Golden Corral for two key reasons. Firstly, the breading on these golden morsels was on point. Quite often the mild and mellow character of fried seafood can be overwhelmed by carby coatings. However, Golden Corral's offering was flavorful and just about salty enough without stealing the limelight from the seafood. Secondly, the shrimp itself wasn't rubbery and overcooked. Instead, each generous and solid portion had plenty of bite, which was free from any unpleasant stringy bits.

Conversely, the fried fish (one of the other seafood options available) didn't have the same appeal. The breading was almost gritty, and the fish itself was overpowered by the salty coating. So, if it were a toss-up between the fried seafood on the menu, we'd holler for the more refined flavor and character of the shrimp.