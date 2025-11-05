Aldi's $15 KitchenAid Dupe Will Get You Through Your Holiday Baking
A hand mixer can be one of the most essential home kitchen tools, depending on how you cook. These versatile machines can often command relatively high prices, but thankfully, Aldi Finds are once again to the rescue. One such product on store shelves now is a visual dead-ringer for a pricier product.
Aldi's Ambiano cordless rechargeable hand mixer is available in black, white, or green, and comes with two detachable beaters, which are easy to remove for cleaning. This three-speed hand mixer is available for an almost unbelievably low price of $14.99.
Discerning buyers will note that this affordable hand mixer bears a striking resemblance to the KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Mixer. This seven-speed kitchen tool offers many more power levels than Aldi's dupe, but it also costs $139.99 when not on sale — nearly ten times as much as the Ambiano machine. Unless you're super serious about baking or an avid KitchenAid collector, that discount is hard to turn down, even if the Aldi mixer is not quite as good as the KitchenAid.
How well does Aldi's KitchenAid hand mixer dupe perform?
Ambiano is a mainstay on the Aldi Finds collection of kitchen appliances. It's also behind another of the Aldi kitchen copycat products that look like the real thing, a stand mixer that resembles the classic KitchenAid model. But since the hand mixer is on shelves now, what do customers actually think of it?
Buyers report that the hand mixer is well worth $15, and is capable of most tasks it would be useful for, even some unusual ones. For instance, you can use a hand mixer to make shredded chicken, and one Reddit user who bought the Ambiano machine reported that "so far I've only shredded chicken, which it did perfectly."
Mashed potatoes are another dish that's made easier with a hand mixer, and Reddit users say this Aldi find is an excellent choice for that as well. One of the few complaints about this machine is that it isn't powerful enough to use on cookie dough, but at nearly a tenth of the price of the product it emulates, it might be worth picking up regardless.