Aldi's $15 KitchenAid Dupe Will Get You Through Your Holiday Baking

A hand mixer can be one of the most essential home kitchen tools, depending on how you cook. These versatile machines can often command relatively high prices, but thankfully, Aldi Finds are once again to the rescue. One such product on store shelves now is a visual dead-ringer for a pricier product.

Aldi's Ambiano cordless rechargeable hand mixer is available in black, white, or green, and comes with two detachable beaters, which are easy to remove for cleaning. This three-speed hand mixer is available for an almost unbelievably low price of $14.99.

Discerning buyers will note that this affordable hand mixer bears a striking resemblance to the KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Mixer. This seven-speed kitchen tool offers many more power levels than Aldi's dupe, but it also costs $139.99 when not on sale — nearly ten times as much as the Ambiano machine. Unless you're super serious about baking or an avid KitchenAid collector, that discount is hard to turn down, even if the Aldi mixer is not quite as good as the KitchenAid.