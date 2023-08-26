How To Clean A Stand Mixer And Make It Look Good As New

Stand mixers are the sort of kitchen appliance where as soon as you buy one, you wonder how you ever lived without it. It's a product that's going to see a ton of use (although you shouldn't use a stand mixer for small baking tasks). And when you're using something a lot, things can get messy quickly. This is a product that tends to whip things around at decent speeds, making splatter a distinct possibility. Over time, small particles of food can collect and harden, forming a thin layer of grime — particularly in crevices where it can collect — that looks decidedly unappetizing. So, how do you clean these stubborn, grimy areas? The good news is that you don't need any sort of special tools or cleaning products to make your stand mixer look like it's straight out of the package. All you need is a cloth, a toothbrush, a cotton swab, and the willingness to use some elbow grease.

The toothbrush is going to be your key tool here, which isn't surprising. Toothbrushes can be used to clean pretty much any hard-to-get-at surface, which is what makes them so useful for spring-cleaning a kitchen.