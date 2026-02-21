Jackie Kennedy Served This Vintage Casserole At The White House

Today, we may think of casserole as an old-fashioned way for Midwest moms to feed a whole family, but this staple began as a French dish. The original version served a similar purpose to casseroles today — something easily tossed together to feed a crowd — but some of us Americans tend to romanticize anything French.

As an overt Francophile, First Lady Jackie Kennedy was just such a person. She studied for a year in Paris in 1949, just four years after the end of WWII, and during this time, she developed a deep love for the country. In 1961, she brought on French chef René Verdon to cook at the White House. Together, they put together a menu for a dinner with Mrs. Kennedy's sister, Lee Radziwill, and her husband, Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill of Poland, that included Casserole Marie-Blanche.

This casserole is a simple take on the classic French dish and calls for just four ingredients: egg noodles, sour cream, chives, and the popular retro food making a comeback, cottage cheese. Just cook the noodles, mix all the ingredients together, add salt and pepper, and bake. It's a rich, comforting dish that, in the 1960s, had an air of refinement.