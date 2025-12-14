The 3-Ingredient Mini Dessert That Turns Cottage Cheese Into A High-Protein Treat
Cottage cheese is definitely experiencing a renaissance as of late. Once billed as a lumpy and tangy ingredient that made a fusty appearance in the diet culture circles of the nineties, this dairy product is now a key ingredient in high-protein pancakes, flour-free flatbreads, and creamy dips. Better yet, you can turn it into a 3-ingredient mini dessert with the addition of some protein powder and fresh fruit, according to a TikTok from food influencer @iricknacks.
To assemble a batch of protein cheesecake cups, as the user calls them, place cottage cheese and vanilla protein powder in a blender and combine until smooth before decanting the mixture into small serving bowls. Then, mash up some fresh raspberries to release some of their fruity and aromatic juices before layering in or dolloping them over the top of each serving to create a series of cute, creamy, and satisfying desserts.
This breezy recipe is a winner for two distinct reasons. Firstly, cottage cheese is naturally high in protein (14g per half a cup!), making the final dish immensely filling. Secondly, as it whizzes together with the dry protein powder, it mimics the dense texture of a cheesecake filling. While the result isn't identical to the rich consistency of a classic cheesecake, it can easily pass muster. Seeing as the protein powder is already flavored with vanilla and contains a sweetener, such as sucralose, you don't need to mess around with adding extra ingredients either.
Cottage cheese cup flavor variations
As the basic recipe for cottage cheese cups is so simple, it leaves plenty of room for flavor experiments, add-ins, and toppings. For instance, you could switch the vanilla protein powder for one flavored with chocolate or peanut butter in the same ratio without a problem (Aldi stocks both vanilla and protein powder if you're after an inexpensive option). Flavored syrup, chocolate spread, or cookie butter can be stirred through the mixture too for extra sweetness and color. While the ruby raspberries provide a balancing tang, a pop of color, and some freshness, you could sub them for mashed strawberries or stone fruit, such as nectarines and peaches, when they're in season, or opt for tropical options like passion fruit. Any leftover cottage cheese can be turned into banana pudding!
For a more decadent cheesecake pot, pour melted chocolate over each individual serving and chill it to create a crisp layer that you can crack into, like a crème brûlée topping. Alternatively, if you want to make a baked version that has a richer consistency, crack in an egg and add some sugar-free Jell-O mix before popping your ramekins in the oven for a quick stint. Sub some of the cottage cheese for a dollop of Greek yogurt for a lighter mouthfeel, and combine it with a classic graham cracker crust for extra texture.