The 3-Ingredient Mini Dessert That Turns Cottage Cheese Into A High-Protein Treat

Cottage cheese is definitely experiencing a renaissance as of late. Once billed as a lumpy and tangy ingredient that made a fusty appearance in the diet culture circles of the nineties, this dairy product is now a key ingredient in high-protein pancakes, flour-free flatbreads, and creamy dips. Better yet, you can turn it into a 3-ingredient mini dessert with the addition of some protein powder and fresh fruit, according to a TikTok from food influencer @iricknacks.

To assemble a batch of protein cheesecake cups, as the user calls them, place cottage cheese and vanilla protein powder in a blender and combine until smooth before decanting the mixture into small serving bowls. Then, mash up some fresh raspberries to release some of their fruity and aromatic juices before layering in or dolloping them over the top of each serving to create a series of cute, creamy, and satisfying desserts.

This breezy recipe is a winner for two distinct reasons. Firstly, cottage cheese is naturally high in protein (14g per half a cup!), making the final dish immensely filling. Secondly, as it whizzes together with the dry protein powder, it mimics the dense texture of a cheesecake filling. While the result isn't identical to the rich consistency of a classic cheesecake, it can easily pass muster. Seeing as the protein powder is already flavored with vanilla and contains a sweetener, such as sucralose, you don't need to mess around with adding extra ingredients either.