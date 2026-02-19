How Ohio Gives The Classic Hot Dog A Polish Twist

Philadelphia has the cheesesteak and New Orleans has the Po' Boy, but these aren't the only tasty iterations of a hot sammie the U.S. has to offer. Enter the Ohio Polish boy, a hearty twist on the classic hot dog that's smoky, sweet, and tangy in every bite.

A fusion of culinary features from Ohio's rich Eastern European and Black communities, the Polish boy is made with a chunky Kielbasa sausage instead of a regular frankfurter. A staple of Polish cuisine, kielbasa is often mistaken for andouille sausage, but they're not the same thing (both are smoked, but the former is flavored with herbs while the latter is far spicier). This chunky sausage alone lends the hot dog a distinctive heft, but after it's stuffed into a regular hot dog bun, it's topped with hot fries and a dollop of coleslaw, giving it a super satisfying bite. Finally, the dog is finished off with a dash of smoky, tangy barbecue sauce in an ode to the city's barbecue roots.

While many credit the creation of this Cleveland dish to Virgil Whitmore Sr — a barbecue pioneer who opened his first restaurant in 1942 — its origins aren't 100% clear. It's true that Whitmore did much to popularize the Polish boy in the '60s and '70s, but his own surviving family members have stated that other eateries were selling an identical menu item at the same time.