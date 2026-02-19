Pastelitos Vs Empanadas: What Sets These Pastries Apart?

Empanadas and pastelitos are delicious snacks that you can find in the cuisines of most Spanish-speaking countries, but the uninitiated might find themselves wondering what exactly the difference is between the two. The answer to this question is surprisingly complicated, and depends on where you are in the world. In Argentina, for example, you'll find empanadas and pastelitos that look so different that it's hard to get them mixed up. Meanwhile, in Puerto Rican cuisine, the two are so similar that the actual difference between them is an ongoing debate across the island, and you'll almost certainly get a different answer depending on who you ask.

In Latin countries, pasteles (or pastries in English) are a popular staple food, and can have either sweet or savory fillings. Considering how widespread these foods are, it can sometimes be tricky to be definitive about what distinguishes an empanada from a pastelito — or, for that matter, an empanadilla or a pastelillo. That said, there are a couple of guidelines you can use to at least guess at which is which. Empanadas are usually made in a half-moon shape, and often (but not always) contain a savory filling. Pastelitos, on the other hand, vary a lot more, and while some look a lot like empanadas, others include the round, savory pastelitos enjoyed in Venezuela and the guava-filled square pastelitos you'll find in Cuba.

In short, it's complicated. But maybe that's not a bad thing. Whether you're stopping by a Latin American bakery or you're going on vacation to a Spanish-speaking country, trying these different pastries can give you a taste of local cuisine and culture — and quite possibly a generations-long food feud.