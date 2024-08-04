Sweeten Up Your Next Dinner Party With Dessert Empanadas
Empanadas are probably one of the most widely beloved foods around, as welcomed on the street as they are at an elegant dinner party. They're typically stuffed with savory fillings, like delectably seasoned meat, fish, and vegetables. But while savory filling might be the most widespread and traditional choice for stuffing an empanada, it's not actually the only option. You can liven up these irresistible creations by turning them into sweet treats.
Since empanadas are fairly small, they make the perfect grab-and-go delight or party platter dessert — yet larger takes are just as capable of serving as post-dinner showstoppers. Their innovative nature never fails to impress. And, perhaps most importantly, they're incredibly versatile. Like fruity flavors? Dessert empanadas are a great venue for them. Chocoholic? Get ready for deliciousness. Plus, you can open up entirely new vistas of flavor by pairing your dessert empanadas with unique dips and drizzles. An easy chocolate sauce, marshmallow fluff, and whipped cream are all great options. Dessert empanadas can be anything — and they're absolutely perfect for celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month to boot.
Experiment with different flavors
One popular way to fill sweet empanadas is to use fruit. Sugary guava jelly and cheese is a killer combo — there's a reason it's a go-to choice for the empanada-like pastelitos of Cuba. You don't have to stick to this fruit, however. Chocolate and banana empanadas are just as tasty, as are basically all options involving berries. You can use your favorite jam as well, and potentially ramp up its taste by adding in freshly chopped fruit. Want to keep things simple? Use canned pie filling to save time and create a gooey, juicy stuffing.
You don't have to use any fruit at all, if you prefer. Filling your empanadas with Nutella, for example, is a great idea if you're after something chocolatey, while dulce de leche makes them downright decadent. Add peanut butter or another nut butter to create a Reese's-like option. If you really want to take things over the top, combine marshmallows (or marshmallow fluff), a few squares of chocolate, and a scattering of crumbled graham crackers to create s'mores empanadas.
Don't forget to play around with seasoning either. Warming spices, for instance, can turn empanadas stuffed with pumpkin or apple filling into a dreamy fall delight. You can even get fancy with spices like pink peppercorn and cardamom. Whatever filling you choose, remember to experiment to find your ideal combination of flavor and texture.
Play around with the dough, too
When transforming traditional empanadas into a scrumptious dessert, take note: You can, and should, play around with the dough as well as the filling. Meat-filled empanadas typically use a simple flour dough, but you can ramp up dessert versions by adding a bit of sugar to the dough itself. Alternatively, you can use canned biscuits for your empanadas; they have a buttery and mildly sweet flavor that goes perfectly with a variety of fillings.
Want to take things further? Sprinkle on sugar and dessert-friendly spices once the empanadas are ready to pop into the oven. Just brush them with a bit of butter and add a dash of whatever you like — cinnamon sugar is a great option — to bring out the sweet taste of the treat. If you really want to make things delicious, consider using cream cheese in your dough. Not only does this create a decadent wrapper for your filling, it also adds tangy notes that play well with everything from strawberries to Nutella. With these tips and tricks, you're ready to take empanadas to the dessert table.