Sweeten Up Your Next Dinner Party With Dessert Empanadas

One popular way to fill sweet empanadas is to use fruit. Sugary guava jelly and cheese is a killer combo — there's a reason it's a go-to choice for the empanada-like pastelitos of Cuba. You don't have to stick to this fruit, however. Chocolate and banana empanadas are just as tasty, as are basically all options involving berries. You can use your favorite jam as well, and potentially ramp up its taste by adding in freshly chopped fruit. Want to keep things simple? Use canned pie filling to save time and create a gooey, juicy stuffing.

You don't have to use any fruit at all, if you prefer. Filling your empanadas with Nutella, for example, is a great idea if you're after something chocolatey, while dulce de leche makes them downright decadent. Add peanut butter or another nut butter to create a Reese's-like option. If you really want to take things over the top, combine marshmallows (or marshmallow fluff), a few squares of chocolate, and a scattering of crumbled graham crackers to create s'mores empanadas.

Don't forget to play around with seasoning either. Warming spices, for instance, can turn empanadas stuffed with pumpkin or apple filling into a dreamy fall delight. You can even get fancy with spices like pink peppercorn and cardamom. Whatever filling you choose, remember to experiment to find your ideal combination of flavor and texture.