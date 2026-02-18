Mister Rogers Enjoyed Cooking Carrots In This Canned Soup

Mister Rogers taught us a lot about kindness and helpers during his lifetime, but he also shared his approach to loving and accepting different types of food. So, it makes a lot of sense that one of his favorite recipes celebrates carrots. These root vegetables are often overlooked, but not by the "It's a Beautiful Day in Our Neighborhood" star. But how he prepared them may seem a little different from what you are accustomed to. Adding carrots to tomato soup feels like a natural addition; however, marinating carrots directly in tomato soup seems like a less obvious choice, but it just so happens to be an important ingredient for Mister Rogers' recipe.

This dish is known as copper penny salad, and it is delicious, affordable, and easy to make for a large crowd. Carrots are cut into slices that resemble pennies and cooked. They are then marinated for at least 12 hours — so plan ahead — in a bath that's base starts with condensed tomato soup. Why tomato soup? Similar to adding carrots to tomato sauce, a sweetness develops that boosts the flavor of the carrots and the tomato-y sauce.