Mister Rogers Enjoyed Cooking Carrots In This Canned Soup
Mister Rogers taught us a lot about kindness and helpers during his lifetime, but he also shared his approach to loving and accepting different types of food. So, it makes a lot of sense that one of his favorite recipes celebrates carrots. These root vegetables are often overlooked, but not by the "It's a Beautiful Day in Our Neighborhood" star. But how he prepared them may seem a little different from what you are accustomed to. Adding carrots to tomato soup feels like a natural addition; however, marinating carrots directly in tomato soup seems like a less obvious choice, but it just so happens to be an important ingredient for Mister Rogers' recipe.
This dish is known as copper penny salad, and it is delicious, affordable, and easy to make for a large crowd. Carrots are cut into slices that resemble pennies and cooked. They are then marinated for at least 12 hours — so plan ahead — in a bath that's base starts with condensed tomato soup. Why tomato soup? Similar to adding carrots to tomato sauce, a sweetness develops that boosts the flavor of the carrots and the tomato-y sauce.
Tips for making
Sugar, vinegar, hot mustard, and Worcestershire sauce are added to the tomato soup, along with some salt and pepper for seasoning, and chopped onions and bell pepper. The end result is a sweet and tangy bite. The texture of the carrots is soft, and the onions and peppers are nice and crunchy. If you plan to make this carrot dish, be sure to shoot for a uniform cut with all your veggies so they all marinate evenly. And don't skimp on the marinating time. Allowing the full 12 hours will help the carrots, onions, and bell peppers to absorb all of the elements of the marinade.
Mister Rogers' copper penny salad first rose to popularity in the 1940s and 1950s when Campbell's condensed tomato soup hit the market, and it is still beloved today. It is great to serve with Texas Brisket or any barbecue spread you might be serving up. But it also sits perfectly alongside your favorite, perfectly crispy grilled cheese sandwich. If you find yourself with leftovers, they should keep for up to five days in the fridge. But don't try to freeze it. The texture and taste won't be the same when you thaw it.