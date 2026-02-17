The Fiery-Sweet Topping Your Apple Pie Deserves

A classic apple pie is perfection. There are few ways to improve upon the sweet, warm spices enveloped by a flaky, buttery pastry crust, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth trying. Enter hot honey. This thick, golden syrup is infused with chile pepper, powder, or flakes. The end result is all the beautiful sweetness of honey with a little bit of a kick. When you add it to your favorite apple pie recipe, it transforms this dessert into an edgy treat with a little heat.

If you are new to this ingredient, it is worth checking out our ultimate guide to hot honey so you can understand all of its nuances and uses, because it doesn't take a lot to make a dish pop. Simply drizzle a small amount all over your warm apple pie — or if you are feeling festive, over your apple pie a la mode — to add some fireworks to your taste buds. A quarter cup is a good amount to start with. Remember, you want thin little ribbons of it spread across the pie's surface. The hot honey will impart floral notes that complement the tart apples, adding a new depth of flavor to this traditional dessert. That said, if you are feeling truly adventurous, there is another way to incorporate this condiment into your pie.