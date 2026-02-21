10 Of The Best Breakfasts Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Biscuits and gravy is a Southern staple, and if you're looking for the best in the United States, Guy Fieri might just have found a contender. Be warned, though, the Extreme Double Sausage Biscuits and Gravy served at From Scratch is as hearty as it gets, so make sure you show up with a strong appetite. Guy rose up to the challenge beautifully in Season 21, enthusiastically saying, "the biscuits are the bomb" (via YouTube) before the episode even digs behind-the-scenes and into the kitchen of this Carmel diner.

The name kind of gives the game away; From Scratch is beloved by its regulars because it offers homemade, delicious meals — all made from scratch, naturally. It's an approach that Guy Fieri is fully behind, calling the menu "old school in hyperdrive." He means this in the best possible way, and as viewers, we get the feeling that he just can't have enough of one particular item: The Extreme Double Sausage Biscuits And Gravy. Guy gives the phrase "digging in" new meaning, only pausing for long enough to compliment the chef on a job excellently done. We'll just say this. The way Guy lovingly describes the dish has us all drooling and planning a trip to Carmel stat.

fromscratchrestaurant.com

(831) 625-2448

The Barnyard Shopping Village, Carmel, CA 93923