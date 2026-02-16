Make Jersey Mike's Steak And Cheese Sub At Home With This Beef Cut
A lot of people love Jersey Mike's, as evidenced by its explosive growth in recent years. Part of the chain's appeal lies in offering easily customizable cold and hot sandwiches, the latter largely being variations on a Philly cheesesteak. And you can easily make the classic version at home with the right cut of beef.
Jersey Mike's reportedly uses USDA choice ribeye in its beef cheesesteak subs. However, some have suggested that the meat is not 100% ribeye, or it would be advertised as such. Regardless of the specifics, the steak comes pre-sliced and frozen in sheets, almost like professional-grade Steak-Umms.
Each Jersey Mike's steak and cheese sub comes standard with onions, peppers, and white American cheese. A traditional Philly cheesesteak typically has Cheez Whiz and no peppers, though the default Jersey Mike's toppings are quite common. But if you're making a Philly cheesesteak at home, treat yourself to a proper ribeye and leave the Steak-Umms on the shelf.
Thin-sliced ribeye makes the best cheesesteaks
Jersey Mike's may not be hand-slicing fresh ribeye in the back, but it's the key to a homemade cheesesteak leagues better than any store version. Marbling is what makes ribeye the perfect beef for grilling, either as a whole steak over a hot grill or thinly sliced in a pan. Ribbons of fat weaving through the meat provide a richness of flavor and texture unrivaled by leaner or more processed cuts. As the steak cooks, the interwoven fat breaks down and fills every bite with deliciousness.
It's not just the cut of beef that matters. The ribeye also has to be thinly sliced for the correct texture, though you may notice that hand-cutting paper-thin slices of fresh, raw steak is not easy.
The best way to slice meat for Philly cheesesteaks starts with a freezer. Freeze the ribeye until firm but not fully frozen, which gives the meat necessary resistance for delicate cutting. A deli slicer with a non-serrated blade will make the quickest work of the beef, though you can also use a sharp kitchen blade or an electric carving knife. For a homemade sandwich, slicing the steak thin is well worth the effort, though it's plain to see why Jersey Mike's takes an easier way out.