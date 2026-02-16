A lot of people love Jersey Mike's, as evidenced by its explosive growth in recent years. Part of the chain's appeal lies in offering easily customizable cold and hot sandwiches, the latter largely being variations on a Philly cheesesteak. And you can easily make the classic version at home with the right cut of beef.

Jersey Mike's reportedly uses USDA choice ribeye in its beef cheesesteak subs. However, some have suggested that the meat is not 100% ribeye, or it would be advertised as such. Regardless of the specifics, the steak comes pre-sliced and frozen in sheets, almost like professional-grade Steak-Umms.

Each Jersey Mike's steak and cheese sub comes standard with onions, peppers, and white American cheese. A traditional Philly cheesesteak typically has Cheez Whiz and no peppers, though the default Jersey Mike's toppings are quite common. But if you're making a Philly cheesesteak at home, treat yourself to a proper ribeye and leave the Steak-Umms on the shelf.