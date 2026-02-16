Ina Garten Calls This Dish 'The Simplest Thing In The World'

Ina Garten has written 13 bestselling cookbooks packed with scrumptious but low-effort recipes that are approachable and easy to follow. Her appealing style and relaxed technique set her apart from showboating Michelin chefs, and it's this very characteristic that has made her such a favorite among home cooks that value quick, reliable meal ideas. One dish that Garten celebrates for its undemanding prep (but delicious results) is the humble roast chook. "I always make roast chicken and it's just the simplest thing in the world," the author told Eater in 2022, adding that "you end up with an entire dinner because you can use whatever seasonal vegetables are around."

Garten prepares her recipe for perfect roast chicken by stuffing the bird with halved lemons and herbs before smearing butter on the skin and seasoning it with salt and pepper. The chook is then roasted until the skin crisps up and the juices run clear when a knife is pierced into the flesh between the leg and thigh meat. As the prep work is so quick and convenient, the entire process is simple and stress-free, especially if you nestle some veggies and potatoes under the bird to bake at the same time. The beauty of the trick is that the umami juices from the chicken drip down over the vegetables, coating them with lots of savory fat that helps them to develop some color and flavor. Plus, you can leave the dish unmonitored in the oven while you chill on the sofa.