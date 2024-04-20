You're 3 Ingredients Away From Ina Garten's 'Easiest' Dinner Ever

Instagrammers commented on Ina Garten's post, sharing how great this three-ingredient meal is. One user explained how the simplicity of this delicious dish benefited them as a cooking newbie. They said, "When I first started cooking more regularly at home, this was one of the best "getting comfortable in the kitchen" recipes (which helps with building confidence as a home cook). I especially love the goat cheese with the chicken."

Another poster shared that they substitute their preferred seasonings in their recipe but still love the dish so much that it's become a staple in their kitchen. They commented, "I make this all the time. I use lemon pepper instead of plain pepper and it is soooo good!"

Garten's signature dinner is so great that it actually inspired the child of one Instagrammer to pursue a life in the kitchen. The user recounted, "My son watched you make this recipe on television about twenty years ago when he was 8 years old! He was so excited, wrote it down and made it that weekend (with a little help from mom;)! He never stopped cooking, went to culinary school and is a successful chef. Thank you for your inspiration."

This isn't the only nostalgic recipe the Barefoot Contessa shared on Instagram. Garten once posted a video of a 20-year-old "Barefoot Contessa" recipe.