The Dreamy Filling Your Hawaiian Roll French Toast Deserves

Making French toast with Hawaiian rolls is a brilliant way to use up leftover bread. Better yet, the petite dimensions of the rolls produce a series of mini French toast sliders that are adorably cute and perfect for posting on Instagram. If you want to go a step further, you can turn your charming little French toasts into a delectable dessert by stuffing them with a dreamy cream cheese filling.

To prepare your stuffing, beat room temperature cream cheese with softened butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla until fully combined. The next step is to make a batch of TikTok's viral Hawaiian roll French toast by dunking the rolls in a classic batter made of eggs, milk, and vanilla before frying them in a skillet. FYI, slicing the rounded edges off your batch of King's Hawaiian rolls first will guarantee that each side has a flat surface that can lay flush on the pan and caramelize. It also produces cute little slices of bread that truly mimic the square appearance of a full-sized batch of French toast. Coat your French toast in powdered sugar (or even cinnamon sugar) while it's still hot so the sugar clings to the bread. Then pierce through the center of each roll through the side (without going all the way through) to create a pocket to pipe in the luscious vanilla-scented cream cheese filling.