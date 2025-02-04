13 Ways To Upgrade Frozen French Toast

French toast is one of those foods that you already know is quite versatile, but the extent to which you can jazz it up is pretty wild. As well as being a perfect vehicle for any toppings you might dare to dream of, virtually every ingredient in French toast can be swapped to make it tastier and more luxurious. So how does its frozen counterpart fare in the upgrades department, when all of the ingredients are already incorporated? Quite well, in fact. Like the fresh version, frozen French toast can be upgraded in loads of different ways, and some of them are unique to the premade kind.

Frozen French toast often comes in stick form, and those rectangular dimensions mean that some upgrades work particularly well. Turning these toast sticks into croutons for a breakfast salad is the stuff of mere minutes, or you can transform them into mini French toast roll-ups for some bitesize fun. Their longer shape also makes them perfect for dipping into sauces or eggs, or transforming into savory toast sticks that still have all of that eggy richness. Plus, there are a few upgrades that apply to both fresh and frozen French toast which suddenly become way easier with the frozen version.