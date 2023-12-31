What You Need To Know About TikTok's Viral Hawaiian Roll French Toast

Hawaiian rolls are one of the absolute sweetest breads, which is just one of the interesting facts you need to know about them. You can't go wrong with using these small delights for mini-barbecue sandwiches, buffalo chicken sliders, or just plain dinner rolls to go with your meal. The versatility of these rolls makes them a fun bread to get deliciously creative with. And now there's a TikTok craze transforming these tiny pieces of sweet bread into another surprising and tasty meal — Hawaiian roll French toast.

Making this delectable breakfast meal is simple and quick. Just prepare some French toast batter with eggs, milk, and vanilla, coat your rolls in the mix for about 15 seconds, caramelize every side of the bread with some butter in a skillet, then remove the rolls from the pan and dust them with some powdered sugar before drizzling them with maple syrup. You'll have one of the sweetest-tasting breakfast meals to start your day right. But don't settle for this clever food hack as is. Level up your Hawaiian roll French toast with these complementary toppings.