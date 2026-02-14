The Hawaiian-Style Chain That's Thriving In 7 US States
Because of Hawaii's position in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and North America, its cuisine blends Asian and Polynesian cultures. The state is actually where Asian-fusion cuisine started to emerge around 1850, but it has also seen European influences. In the restaurant industry, Hawaiian-style food has gained popularity in recent decades, starting with the poke craze of the 2010s. The top brands to stem from that craze were Ono Hawaiian BBQ, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill. But another brand, Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, has quickly become a beloved fast-casual Hawaiian chain.
Established in 2008 by Kalani and Kimo Mack (brothers from Oahu) in Bountiful, Utah, Mo' Bettahs opened its second location in 2009, then expanded to 44 restaurants in six states by 2023. Continued expansion led to 56 company-owned locations opening by late 2024, at which time the private equity firm Trive Capital and private investment firm Blue Marlin Partners made a joint acquisition for a majority stake of the chain. By May 2025, 63 restaurants were operating, with 15 more planned at the time. As of early 2026, the official number of Mo' Bettahs locations has increased to 75 across seven states: Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. That leaves three more locations in the pipeline, and there's no reason to believe the chain will slow down.
The atmosphere and menu at Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food
When the Mack brothers started Mo' Bettahs, their goal was to bring Hawaiian culture to anyone who walked in, sharing the islands as they know them and their connection with the ocean. The plantation-style tin roofs set up inside of the restaurants represent those on their grandparents' home, while the surfboard stowed underneath is a reminder of the swells that crash into the island state. The stores are also decorated with a state flag and a steersman paddle to symbolize Hawaiian heritage and the steersman's responsibility to lead and guide their outrigger canoe team (Hawaii's official team sport), respectively.
Since the atmosphere is all about love and family, it only makes sense that Mo' Bettahs has been one of the best chain restaurants with can't-miss Valentine's Day deals for years. The simple, plate-style menu features the favorites that the Macks grew up with, as have many other Hawaiians. Among the six entree options, the teriyaki chicken and steak are made with the restaurant's own teri sauce recipe.
This simplicity is likely a major reason the restaurant is doing so well. In a July 2025 episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive, CEO Rob Ertmann said, "And I think [that simplicity has] allowed us to start to open up into new markets and grow across the country where we don't have a lot of specialized ingredients. And it's pretty easy to say we're going to go to, you know, Dallas, Texas, and be able to get the ingredients we need." Ertmann also noted that the simple ingredients allow them "to focus on food quality," and that he hasn't "found anything that's even close to" the brand's teriyaki sauce from a quality standpoint.