The Hawaiian-Style Chain That's Thriving In 7 US States

When the Mack brothers started Mo' Bettahs, their goal was to bring Hawaiian culture to anyone who walked in, sharing the islands as they know them and their connection with the ocean. The plantation-style tin roofs set up inside of the restaurants represent those on their grandparents' home, while the surfboard stowed underneath is a reminder of the swells that crash into the island state. The stores are also decorated with a state flag and a steersman paddle to symbolize Hawaiian heritage and the steersman's responsibility to lead and guide their outrigger canoe team (Hawaii's official team sport), respectively.

Since the atmosphere is all about love and family, it only makes sense that Mo' Bettahs has been one of the best chain restaurants with can't-miss Valentine's Day deals for years. The simple, plate-style menu features the favorites that the Macks grew up with, as have many other Hawaiians. Among the six entree options, the teriyaki chicken and steak are made with the restaurant's own teri sauce recipe.

This simplicity is likely a major reason the restaurant is doing so well. In a July 2025 episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive, CEO Rob Ertmann said, "And I think [that simplicity has] allowed us to start to open up into new markets and grow across the country where we don't have a lot of specialized ingredients. And it's pretty easy to say we're going to go to, you know, Dallas, Texas, and be able to get the ingredients we need." Ertmann also noted that the simple ingredients allow them "to focus on food quality," and that he hasn't "found anything that's even close to" the brand's teriyaki sauce from a quality standpoint.