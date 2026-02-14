Why I Won't Eat At Restaurants That Use AI Images

Images generated by "artificial intelligence" are becoming impossible to avoid. Even the Super Bowl featured a creepy ad full of soulless dancing "people" for Svedka vodka that was AI-generated. If you scroll through delivery apps, you find examples of eerily perfect and bright images representing a restaurant's dish. Whenever I see any food brand using an AI image, I avoid it. It's a signal to me that the actual food served there is not good.

I regularly walk my dog past a pizzeria on my street that uses an AI image of an impossibly cheesy slice on a sandwich board on the sidewalk. The cheese drips off the side in a way that's meant to look delicious, but is not how melted cheese works. The computer is trying to make an actual depiction of something that never was real. Our human minds place it in the "uncanny valley" between existence and imitation where it occupies neither space. Before the board popped up on the street, I tried a pie there and found it disappointing. The shop used low-quality cheese and it had a tasteless crust. I've found places like this resort to AI images because the actual product made there is not good.