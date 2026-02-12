8 Celebrity-Owned Wine Brands To Try In 2026
The wine industry has had a rough decade. Climate change is affecting vineyards, making harvests less predictable. Drinking habits are changing, with younger generations embracing alternative beverages, such as non-alcoholic wines, and generally drinking less. Economic uncertainty, the global pandemic, tariff confusion, and countless other factors have thrown the wine world into disarray, and everyone is scrambling to figure out what to do next.
In an attempt to capture consumer attention, many celebrities have jumped into the wine pool in recent years, hoping that their existing fandom will translate into high sales and help bolster enthusiasm for the beleaguered beverages sector. While some celebs simply slap their name on a bottle, others work intently on every step of production, truly making the wine their own. Many wine professionals are skeptic when it comes to the rich and famous elbowing their way into the industry, yet there are several celeb-helmed brands that are making a splash in a good way. Here are some of the most intriguing celebrity wine brands to watch in 2026.
Prophet & Poet (Jessica Biel)
The face of the new Prophet & Poet wine label is actor Jessica Biel, who named the brand after her brother and sister-in-law. The initial 2021 vintage was released in May of 2025, and its creation was helmed by Biel's longtime friend, winemakerJesse Katz, along with Jackson Family Wines. The grapes for Prophet & Poet wines are sourced from Sonoma County, mainly an area within Alexander Valley known as Pocket Peak, which has been proposed as a separate AVA (American Viticultural Area) due to its unique elevation and volcanic soils. For the first vintage, the label released five wines: two single vineyard chardonnays, two red blends, and one cabernet sauvignon.
These wines all earned incredibly high professional scores, with the Black Crown cab reaching a perfect 100 rating from two critics and a 99 from two others. The rarity and pricing of Prophet & Poet's wines seem right in line with these lofty numbers, with only a few hundred cases produced of each and price tags for every bottle in the hundreds. These are high-end luxury wines meant for collectors with deep pockets who love a rare, heavily allocated bottle that's sure to impress anyone who takes a peek at their cellar. Unlike some vanity projects, though, the critical scores seem to back up the actual liquid in the bottle. This is a very young label, and it'll be interesting to see where Prophet & Poet goes from here.
As ever (Meghan Markle)
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been hard at work building a lifestyle empire. Her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," debuted in early 2025 and ran two seasons, along with a holiday special. As ever, her brand of curated home and culinary products, many of which appeared in the show, launched shortly thereafter, and items flew off the digital shelves. Next came wine. Markle's As ever Napa Valley rosé was released that summer, sold exclusively on the As ever site, and sold out in an hour. The brand has since expanded to offer a vintage Napa Valley brut sparkling wine and a sauvignon blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand.
Markle's wines are made by Fairwinds Estate Winery in Napa Valley, California. In addition to their own label, this winery is known for creating bespoke wines for companies, schools, and other entities, like Barry Manilow, MENSA, and the TV show "Yellowstone." It's unclear how directly involved Markle is in any part of the process, but she is a known wine fan, even naming her longtime lifestyle blog after a wine: "The Tig," short for Super Tuscan wine Tignanello. Will As ever expand further and try its hand at an Italian red blend? We'll have to wait and see.
Two Wolves (P!nk)
Of all the celebrities in the wine world, singer P!nk (aka Alecia Moore) may just be the most legitimate. Having loved drinking wine for a long time, eventually she decided to get serious, taking classes with respected institutions, like the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET), UCLA, and UC Davis. She even spent time in France working with winemakers in various regions to get a feel for different styles and grapes. In 2013, the pop star bought her own Santa Barbara vineyard, and created the first Two Wolves vintage from her vines in 2015, totaling only around a thousand bottles.
Since P!nk is still a performing musician, she's not in the vineyard twenty-four-seven, and leaves the workaday tasks to co-winemaker Alison Thompson. However, she still oversees the big picture of the brand and makes sure she's around during harvest season. Her dedication and hands-on approach makes her wines uniquely personal, a rarity in celebrity wines. The wine industry has taken notice, and she was invited to give the keynote speech at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in 2025. If there's one celebrity wine brand that you should take seriously, it's Two Wolves.
Porte Noire (Idris Elba)
Idris Elba has seemingly done it all. Actor, producer, and director, he's been involved in everything from arguably the greatest TV show of all time, The Wire, to a slew of Marvel movies, to the massive Fast & Furious franchise. He's appeared in video games, music videos, and voiced animated characters. He raps. He DJs. It wasn't until 2018, though, that he discovered a new passion: Champagne. A visit to Sanger, a Champagne house that also runs a viticultural school, set Elba on a course that led him to launch his own Champagne, along with his friend and fellow wine lover, David Farber. In 2020 the first bottle of Porte Noire was released.
That wine, a vintage blanc de blancs grand cru, was just the beginning. The brand now also offers a Provençal rosé and Petite Porte, a more affordable non-vintage Champagne. Recently, the two partners opened up a wine bar located in Kings Cross, London, where Porte Noire is served along with other Champagnes, wines, and cocktails. While Porte Noire is not easy to track down outside of the U.K., bottles can be found here and there online. With the brand's success at home, and Idris Elba's massive global popularity, it's easy to imagine that it'll only be a matter of time until Porte Noire branches out abroad.
Las Jaras (Eric Wareheim)
Most people probably know Eric Wareheim from his comedy show with Tim Heidecker, but in recent years he's become something of a food and wine icon. His Instagram feed is chock-full of drool-inducing culinary pics. He's published two books to date on the subject: "Foodheim," a witty and thoroughly enjoyable cookbook, and "Steak House," a love letter to the classic American restaurant genre. Fans of Wareheim's comedy are surely familiar with Dr. Steve Brule, a character played by John C. Reilly who ended up with his own spin-off series and a viral sketch about Sweet Berry Wine. That sketch was the seed that would eventually grow to become Las Jaras, the wine label started by Wareheim and his partner, winemaker Joel Burt in 2015.
From the jump, Las Jaras focused on low-intervention, sustainable winemaking and drinking with a touch of creativity. They worked with whatever grapes they could get their hands on, sourcing from organic vineyards throughout California (and a touch of Oregon). Las Jaras makes some classics, like single varietal pinot noirs and cabernet sauvignons. They complement those wines with fun experimental bottlings, like charbono aged in amphora, and their popular Superbloom, a mishmash of red and white grapes co-fermented in different combinations and blended to create a vibrantly unique rosé-esque wine that defies easy definition. As Las Jaras enters its second decade, it'll definitely be a fun label to watch as its classic wines become more refined and it continues to work on more offbeat surprises.
Cheurlin Champagne (Isiah Thomas)
Every NBA fan who was alive during the 1980s knows the name Isiah Thomas. One of the legendary "Bad Boys" of that era's Detroit Pistons, he was known for his tenacity and his flashy style of play. Becoming a Hall of Famer was just the beginning for the decorated point guard's retirement era, though. In addition to being an on-air sports personality, he helms a business empire that, among many other things, imports Cheurlin Champagne into the United States. In 2015, Thomas became the first African-American to own and operate a Champagne house.
In early 2026, Thomas announced that Cheurlin will be launching two certified kosher Champagnes in addition to the rest of the house's offerings. The lineup will consist of Cheurlin Brut Spéciale, a pinot-heavy blend with thirty percent chardonnay, and Cheurlin Thomas Célébrité, a blanc de blancs with zero dosage, meaning no sugar is added after the wine is fully fermented. The brand is planning to have the wines readily available in time for Passover in early April. We'll have to see how these Champagnes sell this year, but there's definitely demand in the kosher wine market, and if successful, it will be interesting to see what Thomas steers Cheurlin towards next.
Kylie Minogue Wines
Pop goddess Kylie Minogue has been crushing music charts for nearly 40 years, and now she's crushing grapes (not literally, as far as we know). In 2020, she released her first wine, a rosé inspired by the iconic Whispering Angel. It was hugely successful, and in 2022 made its way across the globe to the United States and 30 other countries. She's front and center when it comes to the brand, showing up at trade tastings and appearing at product launches seemingly everywhere all at once.
The Kylie Minogue range of wines now includes a rosé Prosecco as well as limited-edition and premium still rosés. The key factor here is pink — Kylie clearly loves a blush. She's now selling two sparkling non-alcoholic wines, as well as a low-alcohol wine called the Petit Rosé, which was reportedly invented due to an accident in the winery. The resulting blend was part regular wine, part non-alcoholic wine, and was surprisingly successful, so it was added to the repertoire. Kylie seems to have her thumb on the pulse of the wine world with these recent offerings, and with her decade-spanning global stardom, it seems this brand isn't fading anytime soon.
Complicated (Avril Lavigne)
If you're an Avril Lavigne fan, you were probably listening to her music before you, or she, was old enough to drink alcohol. Now, she's partnering with Banshee Wines, headquartered in Sonoma, California, to produce her own wine, Complicated (and now you've got that song stuck in your head, don't you?). It's labeled as a pinot noir, but also includes some syrah, with the grapes sourced from various vineyards across three counties: Sonoma, Solano, and Monterey.
This is a limited-edition wine, so it's unclear if we'll see any more Avril-inspired wines in the future. She's a big fan of Banshee, though, so it's possible this will be a long-term partnership. This collaboration isn't just about wine, either. Banshee is donating $10,000 to an organization close to Lavigne's heart, She Is The Music, a nonprofit that promotes and empowers women who aspire to and currently work in the music industry. Supporting such a good cause by making good wine is actually not that complicated.