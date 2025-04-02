Why You Can't Buy Meghan Markle's $28 Honey, Even If You Wanted To
Meghan Markle has launched a pricey new food brand, As Ever, for anyone who wants to eat and drink like Markle. The site immediately saw success, with its $28 honey selling out almost immediately — in just about five minutes, to be exact.
On the As Ever website, the limited-edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb is described as having "earthy and floral notes, a glimmering golden hue, and a stunning honeycomb nestled within the jar." Further, the honey is "designed to elevate your everyday."
It's priced at $28 for a 9-ounce jar, which is undeniably on the pricey side — and is even the most expensive item on the site. However, that didn't stop Markle's fans — or fans of luxury honey — from jumping at the chance to get their hands on their own jar. The company seemingly expected a lot of traction, as it limited the product to one jar per person.
The rest of As Ever's products sold out, too
The limited-edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb was not the only As Ever product to sell out almost as soon as it launched. Rather, all eight products sold out within one hour of the products' debut. Along with the honey, the items include a raspberry spread, three flavors of herbal tea, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix, and a tin of flower sprinkles.
Meghan Markle addressed the massive success of As Ever in an Instagram post, writing, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough ... for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It's just the start [of As Ever]. Here we go!" We'll just have to wait until the honey is back in stock to see how it compares to the rest of the options on our list of the best store-bought honey brands.