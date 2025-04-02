Why You Can't Buy Meghan Markle's $28 Honey, Even If You Wanted To

Meghan Markle has launched a pricey new food brand, As Ever, for anyone who wants to eat and drink like Markle. The site immediately saw success, with its $28 honey selling out almost immediately — in just about five minutes, to be exact.

On the As Ever website, the limited-edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb is described as having "earthy and floral notes, a glimmering golden hue, and a stunning honeycomb nestled within the jar." Further, the honey is "designed to elevate your everyday."

It's priced at $28 for a 9-ounce jar, which is undeniably on the pricey side — and is even the most expensive item on the site. However, that didn't stop Markle's fans — or fans of luxury honey — from jumping at the chance to get their hands on their own jar. The company seemingly expected a lot of traction, as it limited the product to one jar per person.