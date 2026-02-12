The 3-Garlic Pasta Martha Stewart Has Been Making Since Early In Her Career
Not every dish requires a laundry list of ingredients to be tasty, and Martha Stewart's three-garlic pasta is proof positive that sometimes the simpler the dish, the better. The lifestyle guru posted a throwback video on social media of herself that dates back to the early years of her culinary career. In it, Stewart demonstrates how to make a three-garlic pasta that she still makes today. As the name suggests, garlic is the lead in this dish, and she uses it in different ways to create layers of flavor and texture.
The garlic in this dish is roasted, sauteed, and fried before it ever touches a pasta noodle. It starts with creating oil infused with thinly sliced cloves of garlic. You want to be sure not to scorch the garlic or burn this oil. Along with some white wine and the roasted garlic, the perfumed oil will become the foundation for the sauce that the spaghetti noodles will be coated with. Why the seeming overkill with the various cooking methods for the garlic? Because each cooking technique used transforms the taste of the garlic. Roasting garlic concentrates its sweetness, sauteeing this bulbous ingredient unlocks a depth of flavor, and frying it makes it crunchy.
Don't forget to get rid of the smell
Once the garlicky sauce for Martha Stewart's three-garlic pasta is made, the noodles are added to the pan, along with some parsley, red pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese, and your mouth is going to be unhinged, because it is that good. If you can't imagine eating a meal without a protein, you can add some shredded chicken or shrimp to this dish, but don't feel obligated. It is perfect as is.
Of course, garlic is a smell that is difficult to get rid of once you touch it, especially when it gets friendly with cutting boards and hands. If you make this dish, be sure to check out the cookbook author's hack to get that garlic smell off your fingers, which only requires water and a stainless steel utensil. You'll thank us later. Additionally, if you like her three-garlic pasta, Stewart's cacio e pepe pasta is equally as simple. It uses just spaghetti, cheese, and black pepper. Simple, yet satiating.