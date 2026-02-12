The 3-Garlic Pasta Martha Stewart Has Been Making Since Early In Her Career

Not every dish requires a laundry list of ingredients to be tasty, and Martha Stewart's three-garlic pasta is proof positive that sometimes the simpler the dish, the better. The lifestyle guru posted a throwback video on social media of herself that dates back to the early years of her culinary career. In it, Stewart demonstrates how to make a three-garlic pasta that she still makes today. As the name suggests, garlic is the lead in this dish, and she uses it in different ways to create layers of flavor and texture.

The garlic in this dish is roasted, sauteed, and fried before it ever touches a pasta noodle. It starts with creating oil infused with thinly sliced cloves of garlic. You want to be sure not to scorch the garlic or burn this oil. Along with some white wine and the roasted garlic, the perfumed oil will become the foundation for the sauce that the spaghetti noodles will be coated with. Why the seeming overkill with the various cooking methods for the garlic? Because each cooking technique used transforms the taste of the garlic. Roasting garlic concentrates its sweetness, sauteeing this bulbous ingredient unlocks a depth of flavor, and frying it makes it crunchy.