The Classic Pasta Dish Martha Stewart Swears By For A Quick Dinner

Cacio e pepe is easy to make as it is. However, with the right tools and ingredients, you can make this crave-curbing meal even easier.

If you have an electric kettle, fire it up. Instead of waiting for water to boil over the stove, you can have piping hot water twice as fast by using an electric kettle and transferring it to your pot. Investing in a pasta pot with a built-in strainer insert will simplify the draining process, too. Instead of using a separate colander, you can lift the insert to drain the pasta directly from the pot. At the very least, consider using a non-stick pot to reduce the amount of cheesy residue that may cling to its edges.

Cheese is a central ingredient in cacio e pepe. As critical as it is, however, shredding cheese is one extra step in the cooking process that can be eliminated by using pre-shredded Parmesan or Pecorino cheese. Simply pop the bag open, sprinkle it into your pot, and get to eating.

Although it's not glamorous, enjoying cacio e pepe right out of the pot you cook it in will save you from having to wash a bowl. Cooking, cleaning, and eating out of just one pot — that's a tasty way to kill three birds with one stone.