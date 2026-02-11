Give Boxed Mac And Cheese An Extra Punch Of Flavor With This French Condiment

Boxed mac and cheese is more than convenient. It is delicious and comforting. Dried noodles with powdery cheese that turns into a bright, creamy, orange sauce with just a little butter and milk is the kind of budget- and kid-friendly meal that's easy to embrace. But if you want to give it a little bit of a sophisticated, French vibe, add this ingredient to your list of ways to make boxed mac and cheese better: Dijon mustard. Don't worry, adding the condiment isn't going to make your mac and cheese taste like mustard. Instead, the Dijon will balance the fatty nature of this dish while bringing all the flavors together.

That said, Dijon is considered high in sodium, and because boxed mac and cheese is already salty, you want to be conservative when adding it. Start with one to two teaspoons of this French mustard and work your way up to about a tablespoon. You want to add it as you are creating the sauce with the cheese powder and the dairy ingredients so everything blends together. When you add the cooked noodles to coat them with the sauce, the flavor will be evenly distributed.