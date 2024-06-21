A Costco In California Is Selling $30,000 Worth Of Wine

Among the many benefits of having a Costco membership, one of the most appealing is its affordably-priced bulk items and budget-friendly value brand, Kirkland. Despite its reputation for low prices, a Southern California Costco is selling an assorted four-pack of 750-milliliter bottles of wine for $30,000 – a price tag average shoppers might be surprised to see. However, Costco is the number one wine retailer in the United States, so it's not entirely out of left field to see such an esteemed set of wines on its shelves.

The quartet of wine is a limited release from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti – one of the most prestigious wine producers in the world located in Burgundy, France, since the 13th century. The estate is renowned for its production of red and white wines from the finest Grand Cru vineyards – the highest classification of vineyards in Burgundy denoted by the quality of its soil, climate, and altitude.

Currently, the set is listed as pre-sale only, and buyers must collect their order in person at the Costco Burbank Business Center in North Hollywood, California. Before placing an order, customers must sign a member order agreement acknowledging that the set of wine is non-refundable. There is no link to purchase the wine. Shoppers should download and sign the agreement available in the product details on Costco's website and email it to the respective Costco representatives to secure the purchase.