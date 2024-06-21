A Costco In California Is Selling $30,000 Worth Of Wine
Among the many benefits of having a Costco membership, one of the most appealing is its affordably-priced bulk items and budget-friendly value brand, Kirkland. Despite its reputation for low prices, a Southern California Costco is selling an assorted four-pack of 750-milliliter bottles of wine for $30,000 – a price tag average shoppers might be surprised to see. However, Costco is the number one wine retailer in the United States, so it's not entirely out of left field to see such an esteemed set of wines on its shelves.
The quartet of wine is a limited release from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti – one of the most prestigious wine producers in the world located in Burgundy, France, since the 13th century. The estate is renowned for its production of red and white wines from the finest Grand Cru vineyards – the highest classification of vineyards in Burgundy denoted by the quality of its soil, climate, and altitude.
Currently, the set is listed as pre-sale only, and buyers must collect their order in person at the Costco Burbank Business Center in North Hollywood, California. Before placing an order, customers must sign a member order agreement acknowledging that the set of wine is non-refundable. There is no link to purchase the wine. Shoppers should download and sign the agreement available in the product details on Costco's website and email it to the respective Costco representatives to secure the purchase.
Flavor profiles of Costco's $30,000 wine set
Before purchasing the four-piece wine set, consider the tasting notes of each bottle. The assortment comes with bottles of La Tâche, Romanée-Saint-Vivant, Grands Echézeaux, and Echézeaux — all bottled in 2018. La Tâche is a rare wine exclusively produced by DRC. Sourced entirely from Pinot Noir grapes, it flaunts spicy, leathery, smoky notes with a smooth, rich mouthfeel. La Tâche can age for decades and received a score of 98 out of 100 from Decanter Magazine.
Also sourced from Pinot Noir grapes, Romanée-Saint-Vivant is a red marked by delicate notes of spicy florals and earthy minerals. Like La Tâche, this wine can age for decades and received a score of 97 out of 100 from Decanter Magazine. Grands Echézeaux is another wine sourced from Pinot Noir grapes plucked from younger vines than other DRC wines. Aged in oak barrels for 18 months, this wine is fruity and spicy with notes of clove and tobacco and scored 96 out of 100 from Decanter Magazine.
The Pinot Noir grape-sourced, oak barrel-aged Echézeaux bottle is widely acknowledged as one of DRC's least exciting wines but boasts an array of flavors ranging from floral to fruity and spicy. This wine received a score of 95 out of 100 from Decanter Magazine. Bear in mind that expensive wine won't necessarily taste better to you. Consider the price point and your palate before purchasing the $30,000 set.