Why The Noble Rot Fungus Is Actually A Good Thing For Wine

While rotting fruit is usually a sign to throw out produce for home cooks and agricultural growers alike, there's a certain type of fungi that is actually quite sought-after by winemakers in certain regions of the world. Botrytis cinerea, a type of fungi lovingly known in the wine community as noble rot, has a special effect on grapes to make an extra sweet, intensely flavorful wine, assuming the growing conditions are right.

In recent years, more has been uncovered about the functional benefit of fungi, like mushrooms, and as used in a variety of fermented foods (think: cheese, beer, and soy sauce). But what sets apart the sweet wines made from noble rot is the fact that wine is very specific to the regional and climate conditions in which the grapes are cultivated.

When specific varieties of thin-skinned grapes, grown mostly in vineyards proximal to water, experience the infamous noble rot, something quite magical happens. This particular fungi works to suck the moisture from the fruit, making the grapes' flavor, acidity, and even spiced notes more concentrated, resulting in extra sweet, complexly floral wine with what often is described as having honey, caramelized, and even pineapple undertones.