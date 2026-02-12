Ina Garten Swears By This Spice In Her Famous Onion Dip

It seems that almost everyone who makes Ina Garten's pan-fried onion dip just can't get enough. In an older Facebook post reminding fans about the dip, Garten commented, "People tell me that my Pan-Fried Onion dip is so addicting that they've made it for a party, eaten the whole thing before the party started, and had to make it again!" A commenter in a Reddit thread of onion dip suggestions said, "Ina Garten's [pan-fried] onion dip is another suggestion that will knock your socks off."

However, you don't have to follow the recipe to a T. Some people are sensitive to the spiciness of the cayenne pepper, especially if they have a health condition like fibromyalgia. Since the main difference between cayenne and chili powder is that chili powder is made with a combination of peppers, it could be an option with less heat, depending on the specific ingredients. Sweet paprika, though, is one of the best cayenne pepper substitutes. Its primary ingredient is red bell peppers, which have 0 SHU. Using sweet paprika will give the dip a mild, peppery flavor without significant heat.

It's easy to adjust other parts of the recipe to your liking, too. Some people reduce the amount of oil used to sauté and caramelize the onions in order to cut back on the fat content. You could even use low-fat cream cheese, mayo, and sour cream ingredients. Additionally, you can allow the onions to caramelize even longer than the 20 minutes Garten recommends without burning them.