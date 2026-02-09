9 Afternoon Tea Etiquette Rules You Should Know

A beloved English tradition, afternoon tea is increasingly popular in the United States. Perhaps because it's a relaxing, photogenic experience, tea time has become a nationwide trend. Many high-end hotels in the U.S. now offer afternoon tea, and tea rooms have also opened in many cities. As we all know, many British traditions come with rules and etiquette. So what exactly can you expect when you go for afternoon tea? What rules should you know about to avoid any faux pas?

We interviewed Damon Gordon, the British-born Executive Chef at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, and Anthony Keene, Executive Chef of The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, to get their insights into the etiquette and rules of afternoon tea. Both hotels serve afternoon tea on the weekends. The Maybourne Beverly Hills serves tea with desserts inspired by iconic fashion moments of 2025, while The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills' tea is inspired by the Hollywood award season.