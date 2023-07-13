What Is English Clotted Cream, Exactly?

Clotted cream is a quintessential aspect of teatime in England, typically served with sweet, crumbly scones. But in other parts of the world, it's a niche item that, for the most part, flies under the radar. The best way to describe it to the uninitiated would be like a cross between whipped cream and butter — soft, sweet, and incredibly rich.

Clotted cream is simply cream that's been thickened over heat, unlike whipped cream, which is thickened via, well, whipping naturally. The true defining factor with clotted cream, though, is its fat content. Clotted cream is classified as containing a minimum of 55% butterfat, often eclipsing 60%. To put this into perspective, heavy cream contains 36% butterfat, and butter itself contains around 80%.

Clotted cream is intrinsically linked to England, but particularly to the southwestern counties of Devon and Cornwall where it originated. It is sometimes known as Devon cream, Devonshire cream, or Cornish cream, and both counties have hard opinions about its proper use. It's also widely produced throughout Yorkshire county. But once you venture off the isle of Britain, you'll find it much harder to come by. That's because clotted cream, as a dairy product, has a short shelf life, and it's difficult to export without it spoiling. When you do find it in American grocery stores, it tends to come with a high price tag, running about three times the cost of whipped cream. Fortunately, clotted cream is easy to make at home.