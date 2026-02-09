Abraham Lincoln Enjoyed Eating At The First Fine Dining Restaurant In America

Everyone loves to dish on where people of note like to break bread, including restaurants that former U.S. presidents love. Ronald Reagan was a fan of Chasen's, a Beverly Hills hot spot for celebrities to see and be seen as they ate spoonfuls of chili. Barack Obama loved to nosh on menu items at Jose Andrés' Mexican restaurant Oyamel in Washington, D.C. But before any of these establishments existed, there was a restaurant that was loved by presidents and the well-heeled set, including Abraham Lincoln. That hot spot is Delmonico's, and it is considered the first fine dining restaurant in America.

Lincoln loved to dine at this eatery that was famous for its steaks, particularly the Delmonico's on 14th Street, where he reportedly rubbed elbows with his then Secretary of the Navy, Gen. John A. Dix, along with abolitionist Henry Ward Beecher, as the Civil War raged on. In addition to its premium steak offerings, Delmonico's was famous for its potatoes gratin, or, as the French would say, potatoes au gratin. This cheesy potato dish was the 16th president's favorite item on the menu. Lincoln enjoyed eating here so much, there are even tales of how upon finishing his dinner, the author of the Gettysburg Address called Lorenzo Delmonico to his table and said, "In Washington, where I live, there are many mansions, but no cooks like yours."