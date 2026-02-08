9 Best Post-Workout Snacks To Buy At Trader Joe's
What you eat after a workout can have a huge impact on your recovery time, muscle pain, and energy levels. Eating the right things to restore your energy and help your muscles recover after a difficult workout is just as important as what you eat beforehand to fuel it. It's incredible how the right combination of nutrients can transform your activity, and Trader Joe's has several snack options that will make you feel refueled and ready to tackle the next challenge.
The right post-workout snack combines complex carbohydrates, high-quality protein, and healthy fats, but healthy snacks don't have to be boring or bland. Whether you're looking for a quick grab-and-go option like a nutritious salad kit, something you can keep in your car or gym bag, or recipes that will make you feel replenished after expending all that energy, TJ's has you covered. These are the nine best post-workout snacks from Trader Joe's that will have you training like an athlete.
Green Goddess Salad
Trader Joe's has a fabulous selection of grab-and-go products that make it easy to get a quick bite after a tough workout. And while customers claim there are some Trader Joe's prepared foods you should avoid, this certainly is not one of them. The Green Goddess salad uses the highly popular Green Goddess salad dressing (which the store sells on its own as well) and is a great option after a workout. The salad costs $5.99 and comes with blackened chicken thigh meat, crispy puffed red rice, and a blend of colorful veggies, including shredded carrots and cabbage.
The combination of protein from the chicken, carbs from the rice, and hearty veggies makes it a great meal to replenish the energy expended during your workout. The dressing is made with natural ingredients, including green onion, lemon juice, chives, basil, and garlic. An ideal summer salad topping, it adds a fresh, zesty flavor to this 360-calorie snack. Throw in some extra chicken or a hard-boiled egg for added protein.
Everything But The Bagel Smoked Salmon
Salmon is an excellent post-workout snack because it is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. In fact, salmon can help enhance your workouts and improve recovery time, making it an important addition to any active person's diet. The fatty acids are important for workout recovery because they may help soothe muscle pain and soreness. Plus, it's a good natural source of Vitamin D, which helps make muscles and bones stronger, so this is a great one for runners.
The Everything but the Bagel smoked salmon is a delicious salmon product that can be enjoyed on its own because it is thoroughly seasoned with garlic, onion, poppy seed, and sesame seed. But some TJ shoppers on Reddit like to put it on a whole wheat bagel with whipped cream cheese and capers to make a hearty snack. The fiber from the whole wheat is also important for recovery because it can help aid digestion and satisfy hunger. This tasty snack deserves a spot on Trader Joe's 'Product Hall of Fame'.
Greek yogurt with berries and granola
Greek yogurt has long been the secret ingredient to sneak protein into tons of dishes, and it is excellent for your digestive health. Trader Joe's has tons of creamy options when it comes to Greek yogurt, with a diverse range of flavors and brands, including blueberries and cream, fig, Meyer lemon, and more. It also carries everything from whole milk to non-fat yogurt, with almost everything in between, so it's easy to find something that works for you.
Research suggests that there may be some positive digestive health impacts from combining yogurt with berries, so throw in your favorite berries for antioxidants and sweetness. Include your favorite granola for some carbohydrates and crunch. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola from Trader Joe's is an excellent option, at 290 calories per serving and 7 grams of protein. Greek yogurt bowls are a healthy snack that can be customized to your specific preferences and tastes, plus they are a healthy way to satisfy those sugar cravings while keeping you satiated for longer.
Protein smoothies
Smoothies are another excellent way to pack in important nutrients that your body needs after you've completed a workout. Making a well-balanced protein smoothie with a blend of protein from milks or yogurts, high-fiber fruits, and antioxidants from sources like berries is a delicious and refreshing way to help your body recover. If you like to build your own smoothie, Trader Joe's has a delicious Fruits and Greens smoothie blend that combines flavorful fruits with leafy greens. The frozen blend includes blueberries, bananas, strawberries, dragon fruit, spinach, and kale. Throw it in a blender with some Greek yogurt, milk, and protein powder to make your smoothie more filling.
Or, if you want to take all the work out of building the smoothie, you can opt for the tasty premade Banana & Almond Butter Protein Smoothie. This product packs 14 grams of protein into each 16-ounce bottle. TJ's suggests combining it with your favorite cold brew if you need a pick-me-up. Sports nutritionists and dietitians claim that a banana-and-nut-butter smoothie makes for a great pre- or post-workout snack because of its combination of carbohydrates and protein.
Nut butter with fruit
Nut butter paired with a fruit like apples or bananas is helpful for recovery after you've expended a lot of energy and fatigued your muscles. The nut proteins and vitamins in the fruit help speed up muscle repair and reduce soreness so that you're feeling ready to tackle the next obstacle, rather than exhausted. The amino acids in nuts can help with tissue repair, immune support, and enzyme function, all of which are integral for muscle recovery.
Whether you like your peanut butter chunky or smooth, Trader Joe's has you covered. And it also carries tons of other nut butters, including almond butter, fig butter, and sunflower seed butter — an excellent protein source for those who have nut allergies. If you're a fan, Redditors recommend the Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups, explaining that they have "a little more protein than you'd think, good source of iron, tasty, easy." Each serving contains 4 grams of protein and 3.3 milligrams of iron.
Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips with hummus
If you've ever finished an exhausting workout and been tempted to reach for a bag of chips, this recommendation is for you. When you're craving a crunch post-workout, these Norwegian sourdough rye crisps paired with hummus are just the snack to satisfy. Trader Joe's snacks rarely disappoint, and these seedy crackers are made with rye berries, flax seeds, and sunflower seeds and then fried in sunflower oil and sprinkled with salt. The crackers are highly versatile; you can spread some cream cheese on them and top with lox (as suggested by the promo photo) or dip them in your favorite Trader Joe's dip or spread.
But we highly recommend pairing them with hummus. Not only does this make a delicious pairing, but the chickpeas in hummus are an excellent source of both protein and carbohydrates, helping you remain satiated and have energy for the rest of your day. Trader Joe's has several hummus options, including Mediterranean style, olive tapenade, and crunchy chili and onion, among others. Not only is hummus nutritionally beneficial, but it can also keep your blood sugar from spiking, help with digestion, and promote heart health.
Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars
While dietitians will typically recommend whole food snacks over packaged foods, when you're running low on time and need a quick grab-and-go recovery snack, a protein bar can definitely do the trick. TJs carries several protein bar varieties, but when you're looking for something that will fill you up and aid in your post-exercise recovery, you want to look for one that is high in protein and fiber.
One popular option is the Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars. A dietitian on Instagram compared them to Kind Bars due to their chewy texture. In an interview with Lose It!, dietitian Violeta Morris said, "I love that peanuts are the first ingredient and that it includes chicory root fiber, a prebiotic that supports gut health." The bars have 10 grams of protein each, and you get five bars in a box for just $3.69, so you can keep one in your gym bag or the car for when you need to refuel.
Dried fruit and nuts
Nuts (and nut butters) are nutrient-rich snacks that are a great source of protein as well as healthy fats. According to dietitian Jennifer McDaniel, your goal should be "to aim for 10–25 grams of high-quality protein in your post-recovery snack or meal" to properly recover and refuel (via Peloton). Nuts are a great way to get that protein in while also replenishing the healthy fats that make you feel full and elevate your energy levels. You can keep a bag of almonds or peanuts in your bag or car to have on hand for when your muscles need that boost.
Pairing a handful of nuts with some high-carb dried fruits will help round out your snack with fiber and vitamins. Some complex carbohydrate fruits include bananas, mangoes, and apples. Trader Joe's has several dried fruit options, both organic and non-organic. A personal favorite of mine are the Soft and Juicy mango slices, which have just the right amount of sweetness.
100% Red Tart Cherry Juice
Red tart cherry juice has tons of health benefits that contribute to a speedy recovery after exhausting your muscles. Not only does it speed up muscle recovery, but it also helps with sleep and inflammation, and some research suggests it can even reduce blood pressure. The combination of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties helps your body recover while simultaneously preparing you for the next workout. Drinking a glass of this alongside a high-protein snack or adding it to your post-workout smoothie will help alleviate muscle soreness and promote a good night's rest.
True to its name, the 100% red tart cherry juice from Trader Joe's has just one ingredient. It's made from fresh-pressed cherries instead of juice concentrate, so it actually has all the health benefits. Not to mention, good tart cherry juice tends to be on the pricier side, but the TJ's version is fairly affordable at just $4.99 for a 32-ounce bottle, making it a delicious Trader Joe's purchase for under $5.