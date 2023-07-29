The Healthiest Way To Make Your Daily Smoothie More Filling

Getting your nutrition on the go can be a struggle. Enter smoothies: They are a great way to pack in nutrients and flavor without slowing down your daily routine. Homemade smoothies can not only provide the right building blocks to fuel your body but also contain a medley of fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious ingredients in an easy-to-drink format. The downside? They often don't fill you up very well. According to Nutrition Research and Practice, foods with a high sugar content can cause fluctuations in blood sugar and may leave you feeling hungry again sooner than you'd like.

Luckily, it's easy to bulk up your morning smoothie with a few additions to make it more filling and satisfying. Per NBC News, one of the quickest ways to do this is to add a dollop of plant-based fats. Fats in the form of nut butter (like peanut butter or almond butter), fresh avocado, and seeds (such as flax, hemp, or chia) all add satisfying protein and fat that will give you all-day energy and leave your stomach satisfied until your next meal. However, be sure to include them in moderation, as these ingredients can also be high in calories.