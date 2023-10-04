How Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Completely Changed Guy Fieri

In 2023, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" entered its 45th season. While this is an incredible feat in and of itself, even more impressive is that after all this time, the show remains well-liked. It was the fifth most popular show on Food Network during September 2023 and had more viewers than both "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay."

A large proportion of these viewers tune in for one thing and one thing only, the show's host Guy Fieri. This was all but admitted to The New York Times by Jordan Harman who helped to develop "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back in 2007: "It's been super-hard to rip off, and I've tried numerous times. You can redo the same beats, the same kind of places, the same kind of food. But there's a magic that he brings that is really not replicable."

While Fieri has undoubtedly worked his magic on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the show has done the same for him, transforming his life beyond recognition. Of course, there is the money and the fame, but the show has given Fieri so much more including an ability to explore other ventures as well as help those in need.