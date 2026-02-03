So Long, Canned Juice: Minute Maid Is Saying Goodbye To Its Retro Roots

Around the internet, the majority of reactions are people either feeling nostalgic or wondering what took so long. The few customers who still buy the frozen juice also pop in from time to time to voice their despair. In a GenX Reddit thread, there are multiple reactions of "No!" Plenty of other people, though, were surprised the product still existed. "They still make frozen juice concentrate? TIL [today I learned]," wrote one commenter.

Others waxed nostalgic. One person summed up the rise and fall of frozen Minute Maid with their own personal experience, writing, "I grew up with these. And I used to buy them in the 90s. I became health conscious after that and haven't bought one since then." It's true — drinking fruit juice isn't as healthy as eating the whole fruit since the fruit's dietary fiber is no longer bonded to its sugars.

People reminisced about other ways they used this frozen product. Some wrote about eating it straight from the can, with one calling it "The forbidden push pop." Others used it for marinades, and plenty mixed it with alcohol to make quick and easy mixed drinks for parties. In a Millennial Reddit thread, users wrote of mixing it with Everclear or using it as a shortcut to make frozen margaritas so much easier.