Anthony Bourdain Once Named This Airport The Best In The World For Dining

Anthony Bourdain saw quite a bit of the world and must have racked up a lot of air miles. One thing he refused to do in all of that traveling was to eat on the plane. His preference was to arrive hungry, ready to find some street food and eat. Whether his hatred of brunch was equal to his hatred of airline food, we'll never know. While a meal on an airplane wasn't for him, a meal in the airport he could do. Especially if it was at his favorite airport to dine in: Singapore's Changi.

"Probably Changi Airport in Singapore has the best food," Bourdain told the New York Times in 2017. He praised it especially for its hawker center for the employees that's also open to the public. The airport has two of these staff canteens that anyone can eat at. One is just outside of the arrivals hall in Terminal 1. The other is above a carpark outside of Terminal 2. Both offer the cheap, filling street food that made Bourdain call Singapore one of the three great food capitals of the world.