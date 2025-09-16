Anthony Bourdain Called These 3 Cities Food Capitals

Anthony Bourdain spent decades sampling food from cities all over the world, and he had his favorite places. In episodes of his many TV shows and books, he expressed his love for Vietnam, Beirut, and San Sebastian. He highlighted details about the cultures and landscapes alongside the excellent food that made each of these locations feel like home. In a 2011 National Geographic interview, Bourdain ranked foodie cities by very different criteria, however. He named Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo as three "food capitals" because of the sheer variety of eats you can find in each city.

Bourdain filmed episodes of various TV shows in Hong Kong three times, and he ate at more than 30 places on camera. He visited Singapore four times to film for his TV shows. Tokyo is the food city Anthony Bourdain considered one of his all-time favorites, and he visited Tokyo seven times during filming. Each of these cities has a smorgasbord of different foods that represent the local culture, but that's just the beginning of the options. They have foods from around the world jammed into the mix as well, creating a whole lot of choices in a relatively small area.