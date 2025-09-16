Anthony Bourdain Called These 3 Cities Food Capitals
Anthony Bourdain spent decades sampling food from cities all over the world, and he had his favorite places. In episodes of his many TV shows and books, he expressed his love for Vietnam, Beirut, and San Sebastian. He highlighted details about the cultures and landscapes alongside the excellent food that made each of these locations feel like home. In a 2011 National Geographic interview, Bourdain ranked foodie cities by very different criteria, however. He named Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo as three "food capitals" because of the sheer variety of eats you can find in each city.
Bourdain filmed episodes of various TV shows in Hong Kong three times, and he ate at more than 30 places on camera. He visited Singapore four times to film for his TV shows. Tokyo is the food city Anthony Bourdain considered one of his all-time favorites, and he visited Tokyo seven times during filming. Each of these cities has a smorgasbord of different foods that represent the local culture, but that's just the beginning of the options. They have foods from around the world jammed into the mix as well, creating a whole lot of choices in a relatively small area.
A world of food awaits within city limits of Bourdain's chosen Food Capitals
Bourdain isn't the only chef or food critic who loved Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. For example, "Somebody Feed Phil" host Phil Rosenthal tasted hundred-year-old eggs in Hong Kong, Gordon Ramsay is all about the chili crabs in Singapore, and David Chang took on Tokyo in the first season of "Ugly Delicious." Singapore is food obsessed and more with a mixture of Chinese, Malay, and Indian foods that are often all grouped together in a food courts called hawker centers. Among the many options are Peranakan dishes like laksa, a spicy coconut milk-based noodle soup and enough dim sum to justify a food tour — here are the 18 best dim sum dishes you need to order to get you started.
You can find anything you want to eat in Hong Kong, a place where barbecue joints and Cantonese cuisine stand side-by side. Sweet and Sour Pork is a staple in the city, alongside wontons, dumplings and milk tea. Fusion cuisine is in the spotlight right now in Hong Kong, with creative menus and flavor combinations that feature new takes on classics.
Sushi and ramen are just a few of the foods that reign Tokyo's culinary scene. It's dominated by fresh ingredients and a tapestry of textures ranging from silky noodles to crunchy tempura. Plus, Tokyo has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city, making it a truly unique and indulgent culinary experience.