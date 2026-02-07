What Is Cheese Powder Made Of, Exactly?

Follow foodie influencers on social media? You've likely encountered the trend of snipping off the top of a warm sweet potato and stuffing it with cheese. The brainchild of schoolteacher and TikTok creator @courtneylcook, this little technique is making waves online for turning an unassuming spud into an awesome handheld lunch that you can chomp on at your desk. Another invention created by the same influencer is the cheese powder-coated boiled egg, in which you roll boiled eggs in the packet of cheese powder that comes with certain brands of boxed mac and cheese. Devoured as a snack, these protein-rich fellas are full of concentrated, super-savory flavor. But what's in cheese powder, anyway?

In its simplest form, this flavorful ingredient is made by dehydrating fresh cheese and grinding it into a powder. The cheese is melted and put through a drier to remove moisture before it's pulverized, but it can also be freeze-fried. Many cheese powders contain paprika extract, which lends them a rich, vivid orange color, as well as salt and other seasonings. Other varieties feature buttermilk and cheese cultures, in addition to anti-caking agents, which prevent the powder from clumping. Some brands of cheese powder have a bright hue, while others have a pale coloring. This depends on which cheese they're made from and if the manufacturer incorporated any additional colorings.