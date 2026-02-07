Perfectly Salt Your Meat With This Sprinkling Tip
Salt makes everything it touches taste better. It is the most powerful flavor enhancer in the seasoning universe. However, with great power comes great restraint, and if you want your steaks, chicken breasts, or boeuf bourguignon to be mouthwateringly good, it all starts with salting them the right way. If you are hovering too closely and shaking your salt shaker over your food as you prep it, you're doing it wrong. Instead, think high. If you've ever paid attention to how the pros do it, these chefs use what is called a "high salt" method when they are sprinkling their meat with sodium.
The technique is easy and works best on dishes that don't see a lot of stirring action. Simply take a liberal pinch of salt and bring your arm up so your hand is well above your meat –12 inches is optimal. Then, sprinkle it over your protein. It may seem a little dramatic, but you will quickly notice how evenly it is distributed, allowing more square footage of your meat to benefit from all that salty goodness. In contrast, when you are too close to the dish and salting food, those crystal specks easily clump and concentrate in areas. This leads to over-salting, and no one wants that.
Kosher salt works best
When you use this hack, you also want to reach for the right bottle or canister of seasoning. There are many different types of salt that make your favorite recipes taste delicious, but knowing when to use them matters. When you are doing that initial high seasoning, kosher salt should be your go-to. Because the crystals are larger than those of table salt, you have better control over just how salty you are making your meat.
If you need a salt recommendation, Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt is one of Ina Garten's favorite brands. Its trademark, hollow, pyramid-shaped flakes make it light and easy to manipulate and distribute. It also dissolves more readily. What about the potential mess that can ensue when you are trying to hit a target from farther away? Yes, if you aren't careful, a high salt can miss the target. So, make certain you have your meat cuts on a plate or pan that can catch some of the excess seasoning.