Perfectly Salt Your Meat With This Sprinkling Tip

Salt makes everything it touches taste better. It is the most powerful flavor enhancer in the seasoning universe. However, with great power comes great restraint, and if you want your steaks, chicken breasts, or boeuf bourguignon to be mouthwateringly good, it all starts with salting them the right way. If you are hovering too closely and shaking your salt shaker over your food as you prep it, you're doing it wrong. Instead, think high. If you've ever paid attention to how the pros do it, these chefs use what is called a "high salt" method when they are sprinkling their meat with sodium.

The technique is easy and works best on dishes that don't see a lot of stirring action. Simply take a liberal pinch of salt and bring your arm up so your hand is well above your meat –12 inches is optimal. Then, sprinkle it over your protein. It may seem a little dramatic, but you will quickly notice how evenly it is distributed, allowing more square footage of your meat to benefit from all that salty goodness. In contrast, when you are too close to the dish and salting food, those crystal specks easily clump and concentrate in areas. This leads to over-salting, and no one wants that.