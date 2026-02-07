I Tried And Ranked 9 Sugar-Free Dunkin' Drinks

As a daily coffee drinker, I'm almost always one to opt for a cold brew coffee (typically taken black) when I'm ordering out. The smoothness of cold brew appeals to me so much that I've become one of those people who still orders this iced coffee during the chillier months. However, I can't say this has been a go-to for me when passing through Dunkin', and I was curious to see if I would be won over.

It's worth noting that the Dunkin' location I chose also happened to be brand new, having moved across the street a week earlier. It was currently in the process of installing a new tap system for most of its iced beverages. I was excited to try this cold brew, knowing that draft coffee stays fresh for longer than regular iced coffee. But unfortunately, I was pretty taken aback by my first sip. This cold brew has a stark, roasty base, but it finishes on a truly bizarre edge that I can't quite put my finger on. Is that staleness? I dare say my version tasted almost minty, and I debated asking if a mistake was made with my order.

My enduring thoughts were that this tasted like the kind of artificial, packaged coffee that has unfortunately begun to fill coolers. I don't think I could order this again without adding at least a little flavor or a splash of milk.