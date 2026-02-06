Who, Exactly, Can Shop At Restaurant Depot?

Buying in bulk has its advantages, which is why most people are aware of the benefits of a Costco membership, or they find their way to Sam's Club for food dupes that are better than the original. But these aren't the only membership retailers worth taking advantage of. If you've ever driven past a local Restaurant Depot and wondered if you could shop in this niche warehouse that caters to food service owners, managers, and distributors, you aren't alone. But before you go storming the castle with your credit card in tow, as it turns out, you must have a membership to enter the realm of culinary curiosity or be someone's guest.

Who qualifies for a membership (which, by the way, is completely free)? According to the wholesaler's website, Restaurant Depot membership cards, which give you shopping privileges within its walls, are available to those who either own or manage a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, pizzeria, nightclub, caterer, deli, foodservice distributor, or non-profit organization. And membership use is pretty strict. Only purchases for the member's business or non-profit can be made. It is non-transferable to any other business, organization, or individual.

However, if you can find someone who is part of the club, they can bring you as a guest into the store. But there's an important caveat to keep in mind: only members are able to make purchases. That said, if you become smitten with Restaurant Depot, you can also check out its Instacart storefront, which offers many food items it's known for, or ask for a one-day guest pass, though not every location offers them.