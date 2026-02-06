No Bottle Opener For Beer? Just Grab Another Brew For The Fix

There are life skills, and then there are essential life skills. Knowing how to open a bottle of beer without a bottle opener is an essential life skill that will come in handy well past that college frat party. While you can cautiously use your countertops to accomplish this task, this method doesn't come without a costly risk to your surfaces, but there's good news. As long as you have more than one unopened bottle of whatever brew is right for you, you're in business.

If you like physics, then you will recognize you are creating a fulcrum and a lever. Hold one bottle of beer, the fulcrum, steady on a table while inverting the second bottle, the lever, so the edges of the bottle caps touch and hook. You want to use your dominant hand with the second bottle, meaning if you are right-handed, you should use your right hand to get the greatest leverage. Use a little pressure and press your inverted bottle cap down. This will loosen the seal of the bottle cap on your bottle of IPA or stout, and it should pop right off.