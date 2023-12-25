You Can Use Your Countertop To Open Bottles, But Be Careful

We've all been there. You have a beverage bottle, still dripping with condensation. You want to crack it open before it warms up too much, but as you try to remove the cap, you find it isn't a twist-off. Though it may be tempting to stick with canned beverages to avoid this common conundrum, there is a scientific reason soda tastes so much better out of a glass bottle.

While there is an obvious solution to the seal situation you've found yourself in, digging through the drawer to find your bottle opener isn't always a possibility. What if your bottle opener has gone missing, or you realize you never owned one to begin with? If you wind up in this tricky position, you can crack open the bottle on your counter. However, this method can potentially damage your countertop, cause a frothy mess in your kitchen, and even hurt your hand, so it's best to proceed with caution.