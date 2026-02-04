10 Of The Best Pizzas Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

On "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (DDD), Guy Fieri has sampled some of the wackiest foods America has to offer. The series has been a Food Network hit for nearly two decades and changed Guy Fieri's life, skyrocketing him to fame in the early 2000s. With over 50 seasons of the series under his belt, you can imagine he's sampled a lot of what America has to offer, from juicy hamburgers to out-of-the-ordinary pizzas. Lots and lots of pizzas.

In fact, he coined the term "Flavortown" during a segment about a pizza. "The first time I think it started, I had this gigantic pizza ... and I held it up and I'm like 'look at this thing, it's like the steering wheel on the bus going to Flavortown,'" he explained on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (via YouTube). Pretty soon, his fans were calling him "The Mayor of Flavortown," an apt nickname considering the amount of flavor-packed food he's highlighted over the years, including some of the best and most inventive pizzas the nation has to offer.