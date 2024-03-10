The Absolute Best Way To Store Stracciatella Cheese

Before enjoying your stracciatella cheese, make sure to bring it to room temperature before serving. About 15 minutes outside of the fridge should be enough — you don't want to leave it out for too long and have it spoil. This will help bring stracciatella's mild and slightly sour flavors to the forefront.

You may have enjoyed stracciatella in a ball of fried burrata, as burrata is simply stracciatella cheese wrapped in a thin layer of mozzarella. But it's equally as enjoyable and multi-purpose on its own. Stracciatella is one underrated cheese to put on top of homemade pizza, going beyond the usual grated parmesan — but add it after your pizza is done because you don't want to cook the cheese on top. You can also add stracciatella to your favorite pasta dishes like pasta pomodoro or bolognese, or even incorporate it into homemade mac and cheese. Even a snack as simple as a crusty baguette slice topped with some stracciatella cheese and a drizzle of olive oil can be heaven.

It's not advisable to cook stracciatella or other fresh cheeses, so simply adding it as a topping onto a variety of dishes is best. However you choose to enjoy stracciatella, make sure to eat it as fresh as possible, and you'll be craving this creamy, stretchy fresh cheese over and over again.