The Popular Brunch Food With Roots That Stretch Back To The Great Depression

Brunch is more than a mid-morning meal for bleary-eyed coffee drinkers; it is a weekend ritual for many. From short-stack pancakes and Western omelettes to hearty overnight oats, there's no shortage of classic dishes or ever-evolving brunch foods. One that has become increasingly popular is the breakfast bowl — a meal that can be as simple or complex as you'd like. Everything is mixed together, with the thought that each bite will hit every taste bud at once. Grits with breakfast meat and eggs are as comforting as they are filling, and canned beans and sweet potatoes make a hearty hash. Though these dishes continue to evolve, the foundation of this brunch staple is rooted in necessity.

That necessity became especially apparent in the 1930s, when a nationwide economic downturn lasting nearly a decade forced people into survival mode. Every part of the phrase "waste not, want not" applied during the Great Depression, and creatively stretching limited food supplies became commonplace. Think one-pot meals, repurposed leftovers, and inexpensive filler foods flavored with small amounts of meat. The general idea of Depression-era cooking was simple: utilize as much of the pantry as possible in the name of frugality. Start with a main ingredient and incorporate affordable additions to stretch your meal — and your budget.

In "Depression Era Recipes" by Patricia Wagner, you can find a recipe for Homestead Breakfast. Not unlike a modern-day hash, homestead breakfast is an OG breakfast bowl with bacon, potatoes, and onions added to scrambled eggs. The contents of this breakfast bowl make a tried-and-true flavor combination, and are hearty enough to keep you full until your next meal. Practicality was essential throughout the 1930s, and the homestead breakfast perfectly demonstrated that philosophy.