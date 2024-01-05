Canned Beans And Sweet Potatoes Make A Colorful Hash

A bright breakfast hash is one of the most underrated meals of all. One of the biggest draws of this dish is that it can be made with practically anything. And you don't have to save it for breakfast, either.

In its most basic form, hash consists of ingredients such as finely chopped meat, bright vegetables, and a starchy element, all baked or fried together to create a medley of complex textures, tastes, and smells. With just a few simple components — like leftover potatoes, chorizo, red peppers, and black beans — you can make hash at home. It's super customizable, filling, and full of well-rounded ingredients, so why not?

Aside from being fun to put together, hash is also usually easy to make. Most recipes call for just one pot or pan and a few ingredients. This also makes hash a great choice for those who are fans of one-pot meals and simple sheet-pan dinners, or are currently stuck with a bunch of leftover vegetables or potatoes in their fridge. If this meal sounds like a good fit for you, we have a solid recommendation for the two main ingredients for your hash: canned beans and sweet potatoes. These two simple additions make for an extra colorful and healthy hash. Here's how you can make it at home and more on why you probably should.