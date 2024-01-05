Canned Beans And Sweet Potatoes Make A Colorful Hash
A bright breakfast hash is one of the most underrated meals of all. One of the biggest draws of this dish is that it can be made with practically anything. And you don't have to save it for breakfast, either.
In its most basic form, hash consists of ingredients such as finely chopped meat, bright vegetables, and a starchy element, all baked or fried together to create a medley of complex textures, tastes, and smells. With just a few simple components — like leftover potatoes, chorizo, red peppers, and black beans — you can make hash at home. It's super customizable, filling, and full of well-rounded ingredients, so why not?
Aside from being fun to put together, hash is also usually easy to make. Most recipes call for just one pot or pan and a few ingredients. This also makes hash a great choice for those who are fans of one-pot meals and simple sheet-pan dinners, or are currently stuck with a bunch of leftover vegetables or potatoes in their fridge. If this meal sounds like a good fit for you, we have a solid recommendation for the two main ingredients for your hash: canned beans and sweet potatoes. These two simple additions make for an extra colorful and healthy hash. Here's how you can make it at home and more on why you probably should.
Why you should make this vibrant sweet potato dish
If you're at a loss as to how to start cooking up a hash, opt for a few sweet potatoes and some canned beans to start. Canned beans are a pantry staple, so you probably already have some lying around ready to use. The convenience aspect of using these aside, canned beans are also generally affordable and slightly more filling than other choices for hash like onions or carrots. Black beans are an ideal protein-packed choice, but other options like black-eyes peas or white beans are also good. Alongside the mild sweetness of sweet potato, beans and potatoes offer the perfect balance with their savory notes.
There are many ways to make hash, so whether you're a fan of pans or skillets, this sweet potato hash could be made using either method. Simply cut up your sweet potato into cubes, drain and rinse your beans, then get ready to start cooking. Aside from being flavorful all on its own, these two veggies also serve as the perfect blank canvas for a whole smattering of other foods and spices perfect for a hash. To complete your meal, don't forget to add a few more ingredients to the mix.
More ways to jazz up your hash
While cubed sweet potatoes and canned beans make for an easy hash all by themselves, it's a good idea to experiment with your hash to take this dish even further. Layering different textures and tastes can make this meal truly sing, so here are some more ingredients to try combining with your sweet potatoes and beans for the perfect hash.
If you want to add more vegetables into the mix, consider reaching for some grilled corn or bell peppers. Beans and sweet potatoes boast a mild flavor, so sprucing things up with more flavorful choices like these can make for a well-rounded dish. For a splash of extra color, try spicing up your hash by sprinkling on some paprika. This punchy red spice highlights the innate sweetness of the potatoes, too. For a more spicy flavor, you can try using chili powder instead. For even more protein alongside the beans, cracking a few eggs on top of hash is a popular choice. Fried eggs bring a luxurious texture to the mix. Combined with the soft bite of the beans and potatoes, it's an ideal balance for your palette.
Hash is one of those dishes where no recipe is needed — you just have to follow your heart. Figure out which combination of ingredients works best for you as you take on this classic comfort dish, and enjoy.