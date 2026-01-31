You Should Never Put Coffee Grounds Down Your Garbage Disposal — Here's Why

It can be tempting to dump your coffee grounds down the drain because it's quick and easy, and some people say it will freshen the scent of your drain and garbage disposal. While it's true that coffee grounds will absorb odors thanks to the nitrogen in them, let them do their work making your refrigerator smell better instead of your pipes!

When you pour the grounds down your sink they clump together and create a clog instead of washing all the way through. These clumps will stick to the sides of your pipes or garbage disposal, restricting the flow of water and creating backups. The grounds can also dull your garbage disposal blades over time, and a large amount at one time can cause the disposal to stop working altogether. This thick sludge can keep the grinding rings from spinning, causing it to seize up. It's all exacerbated by everything else that's already in your plumbing, especially any grease. While you should never pour grease down the drain, little bits at a time get down there and add up. Once you add coffee grounds to that grease it becomes almost cement-like. As someone who once ruined the sink at their office by pouring the coffee grounds down the drain, learn from my mistake. Not everyone will have a facilities manager as understanding and willing to educate me as I did.