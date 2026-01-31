The Aldi Fruit Spread We Ranked The Worst Is Too Tart For Our Taste

Aldi is a shop full of amazing deals. The discount grocery store keeps prices low with an array of tactics, making every step of the way efficient. But a good deal on groceries only matters if you actually eat what you buy. That's why we ranked the Aldi jellies and preserves – so you know what would just sit in your refrigerator until moldy. The worst one on the list was the Specially Selected Premium Raspberry Fruit Spread.

Sometimes, when our reviewers place something in last place, it's more because every other option was really good. Not with this Raspberry Fruit Spread. Our reviewer didn't hold back, saying, "I hated this one so much." It was watery and way too tart. There was no sweetness to balance out the acidity. The reviewer tried each spread on its own and on toast. They focused on taste — looking for a good, sweet, balanced flavor — more than texture. This makes the poor texture of this spread stand out even more.