The Aldi Fruit Spread We Ranked The Worst Is Too Tart For Our Taste
Aldi is a shop full of amazing deals. The discount grocery store keeps prices low with an array of tactics, making every step of the way efficient. But a good deal on groceries only matters if you actually eat what you buy. That's why we ranked the Aldi jellies and preserves – so you know what would just sit in your refrigerator until moldy. The worst one on the list was the Specially Selected Premium Raspberry Fruit Spread.
Sometimes, when our reviewers place something in last place, it's more because every other option was really good. Not with this Raspberry Fruit Spread. Our reviewer didn't hold back, saying, "I hated this one so much." It was watery and way too tart. There was no sweetness to balance out the acidity. The reviewer tried each spread on its own and on toast. They focused on taste — looking for a good, sweet, balanced flavor — more than texture. This makes the poor texture of this spread stand out even more.
What do people online say?
Both of the Specially Selected line of fruit spreads we reviewed fared poorly in our ranking. Our reviewer found the blackberry version to be overwhelmingly tart and not sweet enough as well. The number one ranking was the Berryhill's Strawberry Preserves, which our reviewer praised for its sweetness, and at 13 grams of sugar per serving, it had better be sweet! For comparison, the Specially Selected Raspberry only has 8 grams of sugar. Those who like low-sugar spreads may disagree with our ranking. If you have the Berryhill version at home and find it to be too sweet, you can always add salt and lemon to make the jam taste homemade.
For many people who have posted online, this lower sugar level is what they prefer. The Specialty Selected line of fruit spreads tends to have less sugar and more fruit. On Reddit, a user posted that they love the Specially Selected Strawberry fruit spread. A Redditor expanded their love to all of the Specially Selected fruit spreads. On another Reddit thread a poster asked whether they should buy Specially Selected Blackberry or Simply Nature Blueberry. Both had their fans, with one Redditor commenting that "Specially Selected always wins." In general, those who loved it praised it for being 75% fruit.