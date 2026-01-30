How To Cut Bell Peppers With Ease According To Gordon Ramsay

Crunchy lengths of raw bell pepper make the perfect vibrant addition to a platter of crudite. However, their vivid color and sweet flavor are also incredible in hot dishes, such as fajitas and ratatouille. An interesting fact about bell peppers is that the seeds that surround the core are actually perfectly safe to eat. Having said that, they tend to taste bitter, which is why they are often removed. The white membrane (or pith) lining the inside of this striking veggie can also have a bitter character and spongy texture. According to British chef Gordon Ramsay, the best way to cut bell peppers with ease — and eliminate both the pesky seeds and pith — is to cut around their cores instead of pulling them out.

The traditional way to cut a bell pepper is to lay it down on its side and slice through it at one end to cut away the stem first. The problem is that this technique leaves the seeds and placenta in the body of the capsicum, and you have to put your hand inside to coax it out, which can get messy and leave lots of seeds on your cutting board. Ramsay's method is neater and still gives you the same results. The British chef cuts the green stalk off first to create a level surface and places the pepper on the board so it sits upside down. Then he uses his knife to cut down the vertical pepper, using rounded strokes to follow its natural convex shape.